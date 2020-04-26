Search on for man who stabbed 2 in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for the suspect in two stabbings in Brooklyn.Disturbing video released Sunday shows the suspect punching and kicking two men Saturday night inside an apartment building at Dorchester Road and East 21st Street.Police say the suspect also stabbed one of those victims -- a 39-year-old man -- multiple times.Investigators say the suspect then ran out of the building and stabbed a 40-year-old man a block away.The stabbing victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition but were said to be stable.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------