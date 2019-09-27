Search on for man who stole unlocked car with 8-year-old girl inside on Long Island

DEER PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who stole a vehicle while an 8-year-old girl was inside.The incident was reported after a man left his car unlocked with his daughter inside while he went into a 7-Eleven on Bay Shore Road on Friday morning.While the father was inside, a man pulled up in a red van and drove away with the car while the child was inside.The child was dropped off in the parking lot of West Islip Hot Bagels a short time later and was not injured.The suspect then drove away in the car.Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.----------