Police on Long Island are on the lookout for a man they say tried to walk away with a child at a mall.Investigators in Nassau County say a man was sitting on a bench at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream on Sunday when he grabbed a child's hand and tried to walk away.The child's family member quickly stepped in and stopped the suspect, who then walked away from the area.The suspect is described as being approximately 35-years-old, 5'5", 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark green coat, red/white pants and black boots.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.