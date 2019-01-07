Police searching for man who tried to walk away with child at Green Acres Mall

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators say a man was sitting on a bench at Green Acres Mall on Sunday when he grabbed a child's hand and tried to walk away.

Eyewitness News
VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) --
Police on Long Island are on the lookout for a man they say tried to walk away with a child at a mall.

Investigators in Nassau County say a man was sitting on a bench at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream on Sunday when he grabbed a child's hand and tried to walk away.

The child's family member quickly stepped in and stopped the suspect, who then walked away from the area.

The suspect is described as being approximately 35-years-old, 5'5", 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark green coat, red/white pants and black boots.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mallValley StreamNassau County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Firefighter falls to his death responding to car crash in Brooklyn
Fellow FDNY firefighters salute Steven Pollard's body
Investigation after firefighter falls through gap on Brooklyn roadway
AccuWeather: Wintry mix for some tonight
Woman struck in head with axe in Brooklyn, son turns himself in
Man stabbed by subway panhandler in Bronx station
1 man dead, 2 others hurt in Upper West Side fire
Woman's body found at Coney Island boardwalk
Show More
Used syringes found at Washington Heights subway station
2018 income tax refunds will go out on time despite shutdown
State employee sues NJ and man she accuses of sexual assault
Prosecutor: Suspect went through stop signs before deadly LI crash
NJ school van driver accused of using FaceTime while driving
More News