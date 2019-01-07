VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) --Police on Long Island are on the lookout for a man they say tried to walk away with a child at a mall.
Investigators in Nassau County say a man was sitting on a bench at Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream on Sunday when he grabbed a child's hand and tried to walk away.
The child's family member quickly stepped in and stopped the suspect, who then walked away from the area.
The suspect is described as being approximately 35-years-old, 5'5", 140 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark green coat, red/white pants and black boots.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.
