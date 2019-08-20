Search on for man, woman after cab driver stabbed in Bronx

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man and a woman after a wild fight in the Bronx ended with a cab driver being stabbed.

The incident was reported on West 183rd Street just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 5

Police say a man pulled out a knife and stabbed the 26-year-old cab driver after some kind of verbal dispute.

The victim taken to Saint Barnabas hospital and was said to be stable.

It is not yet clear what started the fight, but both the man and woman ran away after the attack.

The man is described as being around 25 to 35 years old and the woman is described as being between 30 and 35 years old.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
university heightsbronxnew york citycaught on videostabbingcab drivers
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who killed Anguilla hotel worker calls ordeal 'a nightmare'
Police: Woman raped after being dragged under LIRR train trestle
11-year-old NJ boy sole survivor of crash that killed parents, sister
NJ Transit reunites homeless man with family after 24 years apart
Man charged in alleged anti-black stabbing attack on NYC subway
Epstein's former cellmate alleges threats from prison guards
Passenger falls out of NJ Transit train after wrong door opens
Show More
7 On Your Side Investigates: Woman trapped in her home overnight
Lawyer: LI doctor with cache of weapons did not threaten wife
Teens accused of spraying fire extinguisher into Brooklyn stores
Video shows students giving Nazi salute, singing Nazi song
AccuWeather: Another hot one, but less humid
More TOP STORIES News