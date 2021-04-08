Search on for man, woman in violent brawl at Bronx Popeyes

The incident happened Saturday around 10:30 p.m. at the store on Bruckner Boulevard.
Video shows a man in a red shirt throw a punch, which then escalates as he and a woman proceed to attack the 24-year-old victim.
At one point, the pair picked up a "wet floor" sign and beat the victim over the head with it.
Police say they stole $150 from the victim before leaving.
The woman later returned to the restaurant to pick up her food.
The suspects left in a black four-door sedan.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a laceration above his eye and pain and swelling to his head.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
ALSO READ | Shaq pays off man's engagement ring debt
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip