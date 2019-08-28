Search on for robber who nearly gets by distracted gas station clerk in Baldwin

By Eyewitness News
BALDWIN, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are searching for a robber whose crime was aided by the distraction of a smartphone.

Nassau County Police released surveillance video of the Monday night robbery that shows the masked suspect going briefly unnoticed by the distracted gas station clerk.

Authorities say the robber walked into a BP gas station in Baldwin, reached over the counter and grabbed cash out of the register.

When the clerk looked up from his phone and realized what was happening, he pushed the robber off of the register and the man then ran out and got away.

The suspect is described as being approximately 40-years-old, 5'7" tall, 150 pounds with black curly hair and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, black jeans and blue surgical gloves.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

