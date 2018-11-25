NEW YORK (WABC) --Police have released surveillance images of the man they say is responsible for a pair of violent robberies in the Bronx.
Both occurred at bus stops along East Tremont Avenue in September.
In the first incident, a 53-year-old man was getting off a BX 40 bus when he was approached by the suspect who had also gotten off the bus. He struck the man in the head with an unknown blunt object.
The victim fell to the ground and the robber took his iPhone 6 from his hand and fled on foot towards Sampson Avenue. The victim suffered a laceration and swelling above his right eye.
Two days later, police say the attacker approached a 48-year-old man at a bus stop and demanded money.
After a struggle, the victim was slashed to the head with an unidentified sharp object. He was hospitalized in stable condition.
The NYPD describes the suspect as18-years-old, 5'10", 150lbs with a slim build.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube