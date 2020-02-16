Surveillance video of suspect released after innocent social worker killed in Manhattan

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have released surveillance video of the suspect they believe shot and killed a social worker in East Harlem.

Authorities say 43-year-old Purcell Gowie was shot and killed on East 116th Street on Wednesday night.

Officials say he walked into a dispute between three or four men before he was shot in the chest.

He is believed to be an innocent bystander.

Gowie helped the poor and homeless at a nonprofit located just blocks away from the scene of the shooting.

The suspect police are looking for is described as a male with a thin build, approximately 18 to 25 years old, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, jeans and black and white sneakers.

So far no arrests have been made.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east harlemmanhattannew york citymurderfatal shootingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police arrest man after 11-year-old girl raped in Brooklyn home
Fire tears through historic church in New Jersey overnight
Woman accused of posing as photographer to kidnap baby
Tessa Majors' murder: 14-year-old alleged stabber indicted
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy but becoming milder
NBA All-Star Game MVP award named after Kobe Bryant
Report of 'disturbance' on jet landing at Newark Airport
Show More
Broadway matinee evacuated after pepper spray goes off in theater
'Sex and the City' actress Lynn Cohen dies at 86
1 killed after flames erupt inside New Jersey home
Va. teen accused of killing mother, brother arrested in N.C.
1 firefighter hurt, 25 displaced in 3-alarm Brooklyn fire
More TOP STORIES News