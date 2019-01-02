SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) --Police in Queens are on the hunt for a man they say raped a woman on Sunday.
Officials say 24-year-old George Persaud is the man responsible for raping a 40-year-old woman on December 30 sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. in South Ozone Park.
The suspect allegedly approached the victim, displayed a fake gun and then forced her into a secluded area.
Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital for evaluation.
Persaud is described as being approximately 5'4", approximately 150 pounds, brown eyes, dark hair with shaved fade on the side and facial hair on face and chin. He's also said to have a tattoo on his chest that says "Only The Strong Survive", a nautical star on his right hand and tattoos on his right knuckles.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*