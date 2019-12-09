Search on for suspect who escaped from Rockland County Courthouse

NEW CITY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Authorities are searching for a suspect who escaped from the Rockland County Courthouse Monday.33-year-old Christopher Palumbo walked out at about 4 p.m., and was on foot heading in an unknown direction, police said.He is described as a white male, about 5'6", with tattoos on his neck, a ponytail, wearing a gray hoodie, red or orange hat, black pants and gray shoes.Police say Palumbo is not believed to be armed. There is no word yet on why he was in court.Anyone who spots him is asked to call 911.----------