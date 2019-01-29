Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed two men in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.Officials say the suspect stabbed an 18-year-old man in the stomach and a 20-year-old man who tried to intervene, also in the stomach, before getting away.The stabbings took place near the intersection of West 25th Street and 9th Avenue in Chelsea.The victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital in serious condition, but their injuries are considered non-life threateningPolice are investigating. The motive is not yet clear.----------