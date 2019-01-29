Police searching for suspect who stabbed 2 men in Chelsea

Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed two men in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the suspect stabbed an 18-year-old man in the stomach and a 20-year-old man who tried to intervene, also in the stomach, before getting away.

The stabbings took place near the intersection of West 25th Street and 9th Avenue in Chelsea.

The victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital in serious condition, but their injuries are considered non-life threatening

Police are investigating. The motive is not yet clear.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingattackChelseaManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Deep freeze coming
NJ family faced with painful decision after daughter hit by driver
Mother carrying baby fatally falls down subway station stairs
PD: Man stabs girlfriend with screwdriver, rams her with car
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
1 hurt, 1 arrested in wild brawl during LI high school game
'Empire' actor attacked in possible hate crime, police say
Police: Pregnant Lyft driver stabbed to death by rider
Suspected MS-13 members charged in fellow student's stabbing
Show More
Grammy-winning R&B singer James Ingram dies at 66
'El Chapo' trial: Defense rests after just 30 minutes
2 men shot, 1 fatally, in NJ police-involved shooting
More News