Search on for suspects after two men shot on street in Gravesend

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.
The incident occurred on Bay 34th Street near 86th Street in the Gravesend section at around 8:30 p.m.
Authorities say a 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were walking when they were shot after being approached by two men wearing black hoodies.
The 37-year-old was shot in the foot while the other man was shot in the leg.
The victims were taken to Maimonides Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
