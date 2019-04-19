Police searching for teen who attacked 70-year-old in the Bronx

The attack happened on April 6 at approximately 1:50 p.m. on 3rd Avenue in Claremont Village, police say.

By Eyewitness News
CLAREMONT VILLAGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are on the lookout for a teenage suspect they say attacked a 70-year-old man in broad daylight.

Officials say the suspect captured on surveillance approached the victim from behind and hit him in the head with a stick, which knocked him unconscious.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital with bruises and a laceration on the back of his head.

The suspect is described as being in his teens and was last seen wearing a gray hooded shirt, blue jeans and royal blue sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

