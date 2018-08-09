WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --Police are searching for three teenage suspects wanted in connection with a violent assault and robbery in Brooklyn.
According to the NYPD, the trio approached the 38-year-old victim July 27 while he was on his bicycle on the corner of Kent Avenue and Hooper Street in Williamsburg.
They displayed a gun and demanded his property.
The suspects punched the victim multiple times about the body, then took his bike and cell phone before fleeing.
The victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police issued the following descriptions of the suspects:
Individual # 1- black male, approximately 14 to 18 years of age, 5'4" to 5'6", short black hair, brown eyes and a thin build. He was last seen wearing white t-shirt, green camouflage shorts and black sandals.
Individual # 2- black male, approximately 14 to 18 years of age, 5'6" to 5'9", black short hair, brown eyes and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt, black pants, black sneakers, a gray jacket place around his neck and carrying a blue book bag.
Individual # 3- black female, approximately 14 to 18 years of age, 5'3" to 5'6", long black hair in a ponytail, brown eyes and a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, red shorts and black shoes.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
