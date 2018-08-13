Search resumes for Queens woman swept out by current

Ken Rosato has details on what's now being called a recovery effort.

BREEZY POINT, Queens (WABC) --
Crews have resumed what they are calling a recovery mission for a woman believed to have been swept away by a wave off Queens.

Multiple agencies responded Sunday evening to Bayswater Point State Park in Far Rockaway and launched a desperate search.

The woman and her husband were at Jamaica Bay and Breezy Point.

Police say the woman was walking along the water when her husband says a wave picked her up and carried her away.

He jumped in to search for her, and crews continued the search.

The search was suspended overnight and resumed before 10 a.m. Monday.

