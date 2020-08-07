Search underway after 2-year-old girl taken from home in Brooklyn

FORT GREENE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A massive search is underway in Brooklyn for a missing 2-year-old girl.

Police says the little girl's name is Alayah and that she was taken from her home on Carlton Avenue in Fort Greene.

The toddler was last seen wearing red shorts, a red and white Nike shirt, and black sneakers.

Alayah has black hair that's in braids and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her is urged to contact police.


