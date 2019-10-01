Search underway for 3 missing swimmers near Rockaway Beach in Queens

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- A search is underway after three people were reported missing in the water near Rockaway Beach in Queens.

Emergency responders are searching near Shore Front Parkway and Beach 96th Street

This has been ongoing since 3:40 p.m.

The FDNY has marine and land units on scene.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

