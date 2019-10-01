ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- A search is underway after three people were reported missing in the water near Rockaway Beach in Queens.
Emergency responders are searching near Shore Front Parkway and Beach 96th Street
This has been ongoing since 3:40 p.m.
The FDNY has marine and land units on scene.
This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Search underway for 3 missing swimmers near Rockaway Beach in Queens
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News