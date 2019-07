Pictured: Pipier 6 (Smyrna Police)

SMYRNA, Delaware -- Police in Delaware are looking for a dog that was stolen from a traveling circus.Smyrna Police released a picture of the show dog named "Pipier 6."The mixed breed dog performs with the Zebrini Family Circus.Investigators say someone snatched the dog from its kennel at George C. Wright Memorial Park at 7 p.m. on the Fourth of July.If you have any information on the dog's whereabouts, call Smyrna Police.