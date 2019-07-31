Search underway for missing swimmer in waters off Far Rockaway

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Rescue crews are searching for a swimmer who went missing in Queens Tuesday night.
The first 911 call came in around 8 p.m. for two swimmers in distress near Beach 59th Street in Far Rockaway.
One person was pulled from the water alive, but first responders have not located the second person.
Police have not released the ages of the swimmers.
