Search underway for missing swimmer in waters off Far Rockaway

(Photo courtesy Citizen App)

By Eyewitness News
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Rescue crews are searching for a swimmer who went missing in Queens Tuesday night.

The first 911 call came in around 8 p.m. for two swimmers in distress near Beach 59th Street in Far Rockaway.

One person was pulled from the water alive, but first responders have not located the second person.

Police have not released the ages of the swimmers.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
far rockawayqueensmissing swimmer
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boom of crane partially collapses in Manhattan
NJ State Troopers, pedestrians struck by dump truck
Hero MTA operator stops train, helps suicidal woman on tracks
Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders fight back against moderate presidential rivals
Man learns mom's body sold to military, detonated
NJ man with dementia missing in Great Smoky Mountains
How to protect yourself from the Capital One security breach
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: NYPD body cam video records shooting, dramatic chase
AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms pop up
Woman charged in murder-for-hire plot against ex's mother, daughter
Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Upper Darby, Pa.
Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart
More TOP STORIES News