Search underway for missing swimmer in Throggs Neck section of the Bronx

THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- Rescue crews are searching for a missing swimmer in the waters off the Bronx.Police received a 911 call Thursday night for a man in his 40's who docked his boat in the Long Island Sound and went for a swim, but hasn't been seen since.The FDNY Marine Unit, NYPD Harbor Unit and Coast Guard are all conducting the search in the Throggs Neck section.The area where they are looking is near SUNY Maritime College.----------