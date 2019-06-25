Search underway for Virginia toddler missing for more than a day

HAMPTON, Va. -- Police in Virginia are actively searching for a toddler who has been missing since early Monday morning.

Two-year-old Noah Tomlin was last seen around 1 a.m. at his home in Hampton, Virginia.



Authorities said his mother put him to bed at their home on Atlantic Avenue. When she went back, she said he had disappeared.

About 10 hours after initially tucking him in, she reported him missing, police said.

The boy was last seen wearing a white and green pajama shirt and diaper.

First responders are going through low lying areas with a fine tooth comb.

They've covered the shoreline multiple times, while Noah's parents spent time at Hampton police headquarters overnight.

"I can't go into the investigative aspect of it, but I can tell you our investigators are diligently exploring every option," said Sgt. Reginald Williams.

Neighbors say they're also doing their part to help.

"I've been searching everywhere," said resident Bobby Griffin.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (757) 727-6111.

