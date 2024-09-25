Search for woman who allegedly stole electric wheelchair in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for the person who stole an electric wheelchair.

It happened back on Sunday, September 1 at 1:30 p.m. on Troy Avenue in Crown Heights.

The wheelchair had been parked there by its owner.

Surveillance video showed a woman sitting in the electric wheelchair and driving it down the sidewalk westbound on Sterling Place.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

