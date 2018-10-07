Second melee at Bronx juvenile center leaves 16 officers injured

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --Sixteen correction officers were injured while breaking up a fight at the Horizon Juvenile Center in the Bronx Sunday afternoon, according to the correction officers' union.
Just last week, 20 officers were injured in a similar incident.
"How many correction officers have to have their noses broken until the Governor and the Mayor wake up and shut down this facility?" said Elias Husamudeen, the president of the Correction Officers' Benevolent Association.
The center opened last Monday under New York State's new Raise the Age law, which requires all 16 and 17-year-olds be treated as juveniles, not as adults, meaning they could no longer be housed at Rikers Island.
"I would like to personally thank all of our officers for displaying such courage and bravery in the early days of this historic transition," Cynthia Brann, commissioner of the NYC Department of Correction, said regarding Sunday's incident. "They have repeatedly put themselves in harm's way to break up a number of fights, and I want to commend them on their professionalism and commitment to this important reform."
According to a spokesperson for the Administration for Children's Services, which operates Horizon Juvenile Center, Sunday's incident was quickly addressed and none of the officers' injuries were serious.
