NJ's 5 tornadoes last week the 2nd biggest outbreak in 71 years in state

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey saw five tornados Thursday night, the second-biggest one-day tornado outbreak in the state in the past 71 years.Two tornadoes struck in Ocean County, two in Mercer County, and one in Essex County.There was no evidence of a tornado in Monmouth County, despite reports.One Ocean County tornado was an EF2 that damaged the northern tip of Long Beach Island The other was an EF1 that downed a swath of trees in the woods near the Cedar Bridge tavern historical site. The Bay Front Beach and municipal dock area in Barnegat also sustained major damage.The most tornadoes in a single day in New Jersey were seven in 1989. The second most was five tornadoes on March 10, 1964, a record that was tied Thursday night.New Jersey's last EF2 was on July 29, 2009, in Sussex County.