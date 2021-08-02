NJ's 5 tornadoes last week the 2nd biggest outbreak in 71 years in state

By Eyewitness News
NJ tornado outbreak: Here's why it happened

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey saw five tornados Thursday night, the second-biggest one-day tornado outbreak in the state in the past 71 years.

Two tornadoes struck in Ocean County, two in Mercer County, and one in Essex County.

There was no evidence of a tornado in Monmouth County, despite reports.

One Ocean County tornado was an EF2 that damaged the northern tip of Long Beach Island.

The other was an EF1 that downed a swath of trees in the woods near the Cedar Bridge tavern historical site. The Bay Front Beach and municipal dock area in Barnegat also sustained major damage.



The most tornadoes in a single day in New Jersey were seven in 1989. The second most was five tornadoes on March 10, 1964, a record that was tied Thursday night.

New Jersey's last EF2 was on July 29, 2009, in Sussex County.

