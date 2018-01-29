Secret Service warns of 'jackpotting' robberies at ATMs

EMBED </>More Videos

The U.S. Secret Service has issued a warning to banks across the country about so-called jackpotting, a new method of robbing automatic teller machines. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

By ABC7.com staff
WASHINGTON --
The U.S. Secret Service has issued a warning to banks across the country about so-called jackpotting, a sophisticated new method of robbing automatic teller machines.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, thieves execute jackpotting cyberattacks by installing malicious software and/or hardware at ATMs, which in some cases have dispensed cash at a rate of 40 bills every 23 seconds.

Robbers have typically targeted stand-alone ATMs located in pharmacies, big-box retailers, and drive-through ATMs.

"Criminals range from individual suspects to large organized groups, from local criminals to international organized crime syndicates," the Secret Service said in a statement, adding that the thieves sometimes pose as ATM technicians in uniform.

About a dozen jackpotting robberies are being investigated across the U.S.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
atmu.s. & worldsecret servicerobbery
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News