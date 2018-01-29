Secret Service warns of 'jackpotting' robberies at ATMs

WASHINGTON --The U.S. Secret Service has issued a warning to banks across the country about so-called jackpotting, a sophisticated new method of robbing automatic teller machines.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, thieves execute jackpotting cyberattacks by installing malicious software and/or hardware at ATMs, which in some cases have dispensed cash at a rate of 40 bills every 23 seconds.
Robbers have typically targeted stand-alone ATMs located in pharmacies, big-box retailers, and drive-through ATMs.
"Criminals range from individual suspects to large organized groups, from local criminals to international organized crime syndicates," the Secret Service said in a statement, adding that the thieves sometimes pose as ATM technicians in uniform.
About a dozen jackpotting robberies are being investigated across the U.S.
