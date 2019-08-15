Security guard accused of beating 68-year-old man at Long Island apartment complex

John Carter, left, was severely injured after the attack.

MOUNT SINAI, Long Island (WABC) -- A security guard was arrested after allegedly beating up a 68-year-old man at an apartment complex on Long Island Wednesday.

Police said John Ruggiero, of Port Jefferson Station, was working as a security guard at The Ranches at Mount Sinai, located on Route 25A, around 3:00 p.m. when the incident unfolded.

The victim, John Carter of Centereach, was visiting a friend who lives at the building, the friend told Eyewitness News. He said the security guard was giving Carter a hard time because his phone was dead, and a verbal dispute ensued.

The 50-year-old security guard then allegedly assaulted Carter, and his friend found him in a pool of blood.

The victim was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries. His friend said Carter's in "horrible shape."

Ruggiero was treated and released from St. Charles Hospital for injuries sustained during the fight

The friend said that Carter is a retired FDNY firefighter and frequently worked with Tunnel to Towers, a nonprofit organization for fallen service members. Ruggiero previously worked for the NYPD.

Ruggiero was charged with second-degree assault.

An investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mount sinaisuffolk countyman attacked
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delta employee at JFK Airport killed on the job
Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy report reveals new details
Philadelphia shooting injures 9 officers, 6 shot; suspect surrenders
Attorney details what led to suspect's surrender in Philly standoff
9th NYPD officer dies by suicide this year, mayor speaks out
Man attacked during attempted robbery in Central Park
Israel bans entry to Tlaib, Omar over 'boycott activities'
Show More
Man dies after taco eating contest at baseball game
TIMELINE: How Newark's water lead contamination crisis unfolded
Newark water crisis: Lawsuit demands city provide safe drinking water
Ex-nurse gets 5 years in prison in CT hospital abuse case
AccuWeather Forecast: Partly sunny, less humid
More TOP STORIES News