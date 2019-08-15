Security guard accused of beating 68-year-old man at Long Island apartment complex

MOUNT SINAI, Long Island (WABC) -- A security guard was arrested after allegedly beating up a 68-year-old man at an apartment complex on Long Island Wednesday.Police said John Ruggiero, of Port Jefferson Station, was working as a security guard at The Ranches at Mount Sinai, located on Route 25A, around 3:00 p.m. when the incident unfolded.The victim, John Carter of Centereach, was visiting a friend who lives at the building, the friend told Eyewitness News. He said the security guard was giving Carter a hard time because his phone was dead, and a verbal dispute ensued.The 50-year-old security guard then allegedly assaulted Carter, and his friend found him in a pool of blood.The victim was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries. His friend said Carter's in "horrible shape."Ruggiero was treated and released from St. Charles Hospital for injuries sustained during the fightThe friend said that Carter is a retired FDNY firefighter and frequently worked with Tunnel to Towers, a nonprofit organization for fallen service members. Ruggiero previously worked for the NYPD.Ruggiero was charged with second-degree assault.An investigation is ongoing.----------