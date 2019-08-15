Security guard accused of beating 69-year-old man at Long Island apartment complex

MOUNT SINAI, Long Island (WABC) -- A security guard was arrested after allegedly beating up a 68-year-old man at an apartment complex on Long Island Wednesday.

Police said John Ruggiero, of Port Jefferson Station, was working as a security guard at The Ranches at Mount Sinai, located on Route 25A, when he got into a verbal altercation with the victim.

The 50-year-old security guard then allegedly assaulted the man around 3:00 p.m.

The victim was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries. Ruggiero was treated and released from St. Charles Hospital for injuries sustained during the fight

Police said the victim did not live in the apartment complex but was visiting a friend.

Ruggiero was charged with second-degree assault.

An investigation is ongoing.

