One man was killed and another injured when a panel of glass fell in a construction accident in Midtown, Manhattan Saturday morning.It happened at about 10:30 a.m. during construction of a skyscraper on West 57th Street between Seventh Avenue and Broadway, half a block from Carnegie Hall.When crews arrived, they found a 67-year-old security guard under the large piece of glass that fell and pinned him, the FDNY said.The man, identified as Harry Ramnauth, was unconscious and unresponsive with severe body trauma. Ramnauth was rushed to Mount Sinai St Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.A 27-year-old construction worker who tried to help Ramnauth was injured in the process. He was hospitalized in stable condition.The NYPD said a preliminary investigation revealed that construction workers were in the process of moving the large glass panel when it fell and injured the victims.The panel, about 10X20 feet, was being installed on the first floor of a 67-floor building.City building inspectors are investigating the cause of the accident.A 1,550-foot tower is planned at the site at 217 West 57th St. For comparison, One World Trade Center is 1,776 feet.----------