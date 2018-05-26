Security guard crushed to death at Midtown construction site; 1 injured

EMBED </>More Videos

Joe Torres has more on a security guard who was killed at a construction site in Midtown.

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
One man was killed and another injured when a panel of glass fell in a construction accident in Midtown, Manhattan Saturday morning.

It happened at about 10:30 a.m. during construction of a skyscraper on West 57th Street between Seventh Avenue and Broadway, half a block from Carnegie Hall.

When crews arrived, they found a 67-year-old security guard under the large piece of glass that fell and pinned him, the FDNY said.

The man, identified as Harry Ramnauth, was unconscious and unresponsive with severe body trauma. Ramnauth was rushed to Mount Sinai St Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old construction worker who tried to help Ramnauth was injured in the process. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

The NYPD said a preliminary investigation revealed that construction workers were in the process of moving the large glass panel when it fell and injured the victims.

The panel, about 10X20 feet, was being installed on the first floor of a 67-floor building.

City building inspectors are investigating the cause of the accident.

A 1,550-foot tower is planned at the site at 217 West 57th St. For comparison, One World Trade Center is 1,776 feet.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
construction accidentMidtownManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News