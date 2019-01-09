BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) --A high school security guard has been fired after he left an unloaded gun inside a school bathroom on Long Island.
Officials say the gun was located at Babylon Junior-Senior High School on Tuesday and it belonged to a retired Suffolk County police officer who had been working as a security guard.
The Babylon Board of Education says students in the school were never in any danger.
The Babylon Union Free School District said it does not authorize weapons. A Board of Education policy does not permit any employee to carry a weapon on school grounds or in any facility.
