A high school security guard has been fired after he left an unloaded gun inside a school bathroom on Long Island.Officials say the gun was located at Babylon Junior-Senior High School on Tuesday and it belonged to a retired Suffolk County police officer who had been working as a security guard.The Babylon Board of Education says students in the school were never in any danger.The Babylon Union Free School District said it does not authorize weapons. A Board of Education policy does not permit any employee to carry a weapon on school grounds or in any facility.----------