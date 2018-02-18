A school security guard in Doral, Florida could lose his job over a disturbing video posted on Snapchat.The video shows him standing on the school's roof and pretending to point a gun at students.The six-second video was recorded before Wednesday's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.Miami-Dade officials say the video was just recently brought to their attention.Parents and students are outraged that someone trusted with protecting them would do something like this."He wasn't a bad security guard, but I don't know what made him want to do that," said student Sophia Urena.Ronald Reagan High School is about 40 miles south of Parkland.Police say the security guard has been removed from the school while they investigate and he could end up losing his job.----------