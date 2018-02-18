Florida security guard seen on video pretending to point gun at students

EMBED </>More Videos

A security guard was seen on video pretending to point a gun at students.

Eyewitness News
DORAL, Florida (WABC) --
A school security guard in Doral, Florida could lose his job over a disturbing video posted on Snapchat.

The video shows him standing on the school's roof and pretending to point a gun at students.

The six-second video was recorded before Wednesday's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Miami-Dade officials say the video was just recently brought to their attention.

Parents and students are outraged that someone trusted with protecting them would do something like this.

"He wasn't a bad security guard, but I don't know what made him want to do that," said student Sophia Urena.

Ronald Reagan High School is about 40 miles south of Parkland.

Police say the security guard has been removed from the school while they investigate and he could end up losing his job.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
securityschool shootingFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News