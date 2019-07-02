Security, mass transit information for July 4 in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There are no specific, credible threats to Thursday's Macy's 4th of July Fireworks and other related festivities in New York City, the NYPD said Tuesday, but security will be robust as New Yorkers celebrate Independence Day.Police Commissioner James O'Neill said there will be "many, many, many, many" officers on duty.Thousands of officers are part of an elaborate security plan that includes radiation detectors, explosive detection, anti-drone technology and intersection blocker vehicles.Despite the absence of specific threats, the NYPD monitors the stream every day, including a federal bulletin warning of domestic terrorists."There are no current threats, but it's important to stay vigilant," Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison said.Public viewing begins at 6 p.m., with optimal viewing along the lower East River, south of the Brooklyn Bridge. The fireworks, some of which will be launched from the bridge itself, are scheduled to begin around 9:20 p.m. and end around 9:50 p.m.Large backpacks, lawn chairs, lawn blankets, large coolers, large bags, umbrellas or alcoholic beverages will not be allowed in the viewing area. All restricted items are subject to search and/or seizure.NYPD executives outlined the department's comprehensive security and traffic plans for the big event:Street closures begin at 2 p.m. on July 4, and drivers are advised to use public transportation and avoid the following locations between 2 p.m. and 2 a.m., July 5.--FDR Highway in both directions from Battery Park Underpass to Houston Street from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m., July 5, or until cleanup is complete.--South Street in both directions from Montgomery to State Streets from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m., July 5, or until cleanup is complete.--Front Street from Old Slip to Dover Street from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m., July 5, or until cleanup is complete.--Eastbound Brooklyn Bridge traffic from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m., July 5, or until cleanup is complete.--Westbound Brooklyn Bridge traffic from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m., July 5, or until cleanup is complete.--Pedestrian Walkway of the Manhattan Bridge from 7 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. Pedestrian Walkway of the Williamsburg Bridge from 7 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.Subways will run on a Saturday schedule.--From 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., L trains will run as frequently as every 4 minutes; all trains will run between Brooklyn and Manhattan--After 8 p.m., L trains will gradually start to run every 20 minutes between Brooklyn and Manhattan--5 service will run between Bowling Green and Dyre Ave--5 and D trains will run local in the Bronx--Use the 6 or 7 instead of the 6 express or 7 express--Use A, C, D, or Q instead of B trains--Use J local service instead of J/Z skip-stop service--M trains will run between Metropolitan Av and Delancey-Essex Sts. After 8 PM, M trains will run to/from 96 St-2 Ave--N trains will run local in Manhattan--Use N, Q, or R instead of WBeginning at 6 p.m., spectators may gain access to the public viewing sections on the elevated portions of the FDR drive. This location offers an unobstructed view of the sky above the East River from the access points listed below. Access points will be closed as viewing areas fill up. Spectators will then be redirected to open access points as appropriate:--Montgomery & South Streets - from the North (viewing along the FDR between Manhattan Bridge and Montgomery Street)--Brooklyn Bridge entry from St. James Pl. (Pearl St) & Wagner Pl. (viewing both north & South of the Brooklyn Bridge)--Broad Street and/or Old Slip at Water Street (viewing between Heliport & south side of Brooklyn Bridge)--Murray Bertraum HS track and Field facility - at the base of the Manhattan Bridge entrance at Market & Cherry StreetsADA viewing will be available at the Murray Bergtraum High School Track and Field Facility at the base of the Manhattan Bridge entrance at Market and Cherry Streets. Please call Macy's ADA Viewing hotline at (212) 494-4495 for the most up-to-date information about special-needs viewing.Spectators are reminded that dogs are not permitted in the spectator pens.In addition to the fireworks, at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday evening, NYPD Aviation Unit helicopters will fly over the East River between the Verrazano Bridge and the Williamsburg Bridge.Beginning at 2 p.m., media parking for "Broadcast Vehicles Only" will be available in the northbound service lane (stripes) north of the exit 2 ramp on the FDR. Broadcast vehicles may queue on the West side of South Street between Whitehall & Broad Streets for security screening.No broadcast vehicle may enter the media parking area until directed to do so by a DCPI representative.----------