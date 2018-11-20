Security is expected to be tight for the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and Balloon Inflation.While federal and local law enforcement agencies know of "no information to indicate a specific, credible threat" to either event, authorities remain concerned and on high alert.ABC News obtained a copy of the joint threat assessment prepared by the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and NYPD.The assessment says officials "remain concerned about unaffiliated lone offenders," and cautions that large gatherings of people remain attractive targets for suspects wanting to inflict mass casualties.NYPD officials will hold a briefing Tuesday morning to discuss security preparations ahead of this year's parade and balloon inflation.----------