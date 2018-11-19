Port Authority expands security technology at JFK Airport ahead of holiday rush

EMBED </>More Videos

AJ Ross reports on the security technology at JFK Airport.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
JFK Airport is expanding its new security clearance technology as the Port Authority prepares to handle a record number of travelers for the holiday rush.

The Port Authority is estimating a record high 1.7 million people will use the New York area's three major airports to get to their Thanksgiving destinations.

The majority of those passengers flying will be taking off from JFK with an estimated 737,000 people passing through over the Thanksgiving holiday.

While there's always the anticipation of long security lines, some new biometric technology is making IDs no longer necessary, and with it people can typically skip through TSA in minutes.

Taking the stress out travel, you may have noticed the technology being utilized at several area airports including LaGuardia and now JFK.

Known as CLEAR, with the simple touch of a finger or blink of an eye travelers no longer need hard copies of identification, and can simply walk straight to TSA screening.

Minutes saved by an individual can add up exponentially when you consider the Port Authority is anticipating that the number of people traveling through the metro area's airports over the the holiday will be 55,000 more passengers than traveled during Thanksgiving weekend last year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
securityairport securitytechnologyQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tractor-trailer bursts into flames after crash on I-287
Human remains found in duffel bag
Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: 2 dead, including gunman
Woman dies in fall from cruise ship balcony, victim ID'd
NJ couple on way to their wedding killed in crash
Tekashi69 among 4 arrested on racketeering, weapons charges
GoFundMe scam: Woman says she was duped, releases audio
Girl, 6, allegedly killed baby brother while dad shopped
Show More
NY Limo Crash: Parents of one of 20 people killed file lawsuit
Man gets life sentence for murdering pregnant wife, daughters
Closing arguments heard in Karina Vetrano murder trial
David's Bridal files for bankruptcy, but your order is safe
AccuWeather: Bitter cold descends for Thanksgiving Week
More News