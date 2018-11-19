JFK Airport is expanding its new security clearance technology as the Port Authority prepares to handle a record number of travelers for the holiday rush.The Port Authority is estimating a record high 1.7 million people will use the New York area's three major airports to get to their Thanksgiving destinations.The majority of those passengers flying will be taking off from JFK with an estimated 737,000 people passing through over the Thanksgiving holiday.While there's always the anticipation of long security lines, some new biometric technology is making IDs no longer necessary, and with it people can typically skip through TSA in minutes.Taking the stress out travel, you may have noticed the technology being utilized at several area airports including LaGuardia and now JFK.Known as CLEAR, with the simple touch of a finger or blink of an eye travelers no longer need hard copies of identification, and can simply walk straight to TSA screening.Minutes saved by an individual can add up exponentially when you consider the Port Authority is anticipating that the number of people traveling through the metro area's airports over the the holiday will be 55,000 more passengers than traveled during Thanksgiving weekend last year.