See the aftermath inside a BMW dealership where a car came crashing through

Thirteen people were killed and several others were seriously injured after an SUV carrying 25 people collided with a big rig in Imperial County Tuesday morning, according to officials.

FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- A BMW dealership on Long Island was left in ruin after a car crashed into the building.Officials say the crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday at a BMW dealership on Sunrise Highway in Freeport.Video shows extensive damage to the building, as well as damage to vehicles that were for sale.Authorities are investigating what caused the car to crash into the building.There's no word yet on any injuries.----------