3-year-old found safe after mom failed to turn him over to CPS on Long Island

COMMACK, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island say a 3-year-old boy whose mother failed to surrender him to Child Protective Services has been found safe.

Selina Elswick was scheduled to return Damian Sollas to Suffolk County Family Court in Central Islip on January 22 and failed to appear.

When representatives from CPS attempted to take custody of the child at their residence five days later, it was discovered that the two had moved out of the residence on January 16.

CPS then contacted the Suffolk County Police Department to report the child missing.

Following a police investigation, Damian Sollas was located unharmed in Huntington Station and will be released to the custody of Child Protective Services.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
commacksuffolk countymissing boymissing children
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News