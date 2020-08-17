Local lawmakers to speak out about Postal Service crisis

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez will join New Jersey postal workers outside the main Union City Post Office to address what he calls President Trump's assault on the agency.
The House Oversight Committee has set next week for the post master general to answer questions about big slowdowns in the country's mail service.
Last week public collection boxes were being removed from several states including New York, where several boxes were seen behind a locked gate Monday morning in the Bronx.
There are allegations that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump appointee, is trying to thwart the will of the people in the upcoming presidential election by rendering the postal service unprepared to handle mail-in ballots.
Due to the coronavirus, many more voters will be casting their ballots by mail instead of waiting on lines clustered around people.
DeJoy has banned postal workers from making extra trips to ensure on-time delivery and cracked down on overtime.
What's happening at the US Postal Service, and why?
This has impacted the delivery of social security checks and prescription drugs.
The post office has also started removing 671 high-speed mail sorting machines.
There are now nine states allowing mail-in ballots for the November election. This is one way being used to slow the spread of the virus.
The president has raised doubt about mail-in voting, but he has requested a mail-in ballot from the state of Florida, which is listed as his official residence.
Postal workers' union endorses Biden after Trump USPS comments
