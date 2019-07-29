Sen. Bob Menendez calls for beach umbrella safety after woman impaled last summer

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- There is a new push to make beach umbrellas safer after an accident on the Jersey Shore.

Senator Bob Menendez held a news conference with the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

His call comes one year after a woman was impaled by a beach umbrella last year at the Jersey Shore.

That woman ended up being OK, but the senator wants to take action to prevent future incidents like that one.

Manasquan Mayor Edward Donovan and Manasquan Chief Lifeguard Doug Anderson were also in attendance.



