Coronavirus News: Schumer calls on Trump to appoint COVID-19 czar to oversee supply distribution

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Senator Charles Schumer is calling on President Donald Trump to appoint a senior military officer as a "Czar" to oversee the distribution of critical medical equipment in New York."There is an uncoordinated patchwork of trying to get these desperately needed materials, there is no one coordinated effort," Schumer said.The senator wants the czar to lead a government-wide plan.He said amid the ongoing shortage of masks, gowns and ventilators no one appears to be in charge.