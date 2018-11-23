BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --A senior citizen was fatally stabbed as he was getting out of his car in Brooklyn.
It happened in front of 140 Woodbine Street in Bushwick around 9:20 a.m. Friday.
Police responding to the scene found the 70-year-old victim with stab wounds to his chest and shoulder.
He was transported to Elmhurst Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not released the victim's identity.
No arrests have been made, and an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
