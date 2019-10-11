NEW YORK (WABC) -- Five gang members convicted in the brutal killing of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz will be sentenced on Friday.
The sentencing comes more than a year after Guzman was killed at a Bronx bodega.
Junior's mother is expected to deliver a lengthy victim impact statement in court.
It's something she's been waiting to do for months.
This sentencing has been delayed three times.
But finally, Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, 25, Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, 25, Jose Muniz, 23, Manuel Rivera, 19, and Elvin Garcia, 25, will find out how long they will spend in prison.
It could be as much as life without parole.
In June, a jury found them guilty of first degree murder, second degree murder, conspiracy and second degree gang assault, for the June 2018 murder of 15-year-old Junior.
Surveillance video from a Bathgate Avenue bodega showed some of them dragging Junior out into the street where he was stabbed to death, only about a block away from his apartment.
Since the murder, his mother Leandra has moved away.
Her new home is filled with pictures and artwork paying tribute to her son who had planned to someday become a police officer.
Eight other defendants in the case are still awaiting trial.
Sentencing day for 5 gang members in Lesandro 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz's murder in NYC
