Sentencing day for homeless veteran in GoFundMe scam

Johnny Bobbitt pleaded guilty last month in state court to conspiracy to commit theft by deception.
As part of his plea deal, he has been accepted into a drug program and faces five months probation.
Prosecutors said Bobbitt, along with Kate McClure and McClure's then-boyfriend Mark D'Amico, concocted a story to get rich, claiming Bobbitt gave up his last $20 to help McClure after she ran out of gas in 2017.
Prosecutors said they started a GoFundMe campaign under the guise of helping Bobbitt, that raised more than $400,000.
Investigators said the trio then used the funds for their own benefit, including McClure and D'Amico taking lavish trips and shopping sprees.
The story unraveled last year when Bobbitt sued the couple for allegedly not giving him money.
In addition to his state plea, Bobbitt pleaded guilty last month to a federal money laundering conspiracy charge.
McClure pleaded guilty to one federal count of wire fraud conspiracy.
No sentencing date has been set for either on those federal charges.
D'Amico does not face any federal charges.