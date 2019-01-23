NEW YORK (WABC) --It is sentencing day Wednesday for a Brooklyn teenager who was convicted of assault for dragging an NYPD officer in a stolen vehicle.
Seventeen-year-old Justin Murrell was acquitted of attempted murder in the incident, which left NYPD Detective Dalsh Veve with serious injuries.
He is being sentenced as a juvenile offender and faces 10 years in prison.
Murrell, 15 years old at the time, was behind the wheel of a stolen car when he was stopped by Veve in East Flatbush in June of 2017.
But Murrell kept going, dragging the officer several blocks. Veve hit his head, suffered severe brain damage and requires 24-hour care.
"Officer Veve put his life on the line for the people of Brooklyn when he responded to calls of shots fired," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. "This defendant then callously dragged Officer Veve, at a high rate of speed, for several blocks, showing an appalling and intentional disregard for human life. Officer Veve suffered catastrophic injuries from which he will never recover."
Veve was first in a coma, then rehab for almost a year. He still cannot speak in complete sentences or walk on his own.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube