Sentencing day for teen who fatally stabbed classmate in Bronx

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A teenager will be sentenced in the deadly stabbing of a classmate.

Abel Cedeno qualifies as a youthful offender which could dramatically reduce his sentence.

But the reports are that the victim's mother met with the district attorney asking that the teen not be treated like a youthful offender in sentencing.

Instead, she is asking that he gets the maximum sentence.

Cedeno, 19, faces anywhere from five to 25 years behind bars after a judge found him guilty of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in July.

He testified that he stabbed 15-year-old Matthew McCree and 16-year-old Ariane Laboy in class two years ago because of repeated bullying over his sexuality.

Cedeno told the judge he pulled a knife only after McCree punched him.

In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News after his arrest, Cedeno said he took a knife to school because he feared for his safety.

"The class was very rowdy and loudness and everything," he said. "I just snapped."

McCree died from the stabbing, and another teen was seriously injured.

McCree's mother Lounna Dennis saying the verdict provided her family with some peace.

"The DA's office for all their effort and time that they put into it. The judge for his clear thinking and understanding for all the evidence that was given to him. That he evaluated and see that a guilty charge is what's fit for this. I'm grateful, I'm just so happy that i got justice for my son," Dennis said.

It is expected that Dennis may speak again in court on behalf of her son and family.

Sentencing is set to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

