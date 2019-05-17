Sentencing Friday for man convicted in fatal shooting at J'ouvert festival

By Eyewitness News
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A man convicted in the killing of a young woman at the J'ouvert festival in Brooklyn in 2016 will be sentenced Friday.

20-year-old Reginald Moise was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and weapons possession, for the shooting death of 22-year-old Tiarah Poyau.

He was acquitted of the more serious charge of murder.

Moise could face up to 15 years in prison.

The J'ouvert celebration, a carnival celebrating Caribbean culture, precedes the annual West Indian Day Parade.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brooklynnew york citysentencingshootingwoman killedcarnival
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man who killed wife in '80s freed from prison, family outraged
Trump, de Blasio trade barbs after NYC Mayor launches 2020 bid
3 charged after pregnant woman found dead, baby cut from womb
Hero rescue dog Enzo bites, scares off intruder at NJ home
F-16 plane crashes at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County
Woman still a fugitive 46 years after NJ trooper gunned down
Odor from decomposing rats prompts calls for LI school closure
Show More
NYC playground shooting wounds 2, sends dozens scrambling
'Miracle baby' reunites with doctors who saved her life on LI
SAT 'adversity score' to give broader view of student circumstances
Elementary students hit by teen driver passing school bus
Video shows driver crash into New Jersey pizza shop
More TOP STORIES News