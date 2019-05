Sentencing Friday for man convicted in fatal shooting at J'ouvert festival

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A man convicted in the killing of a young woman at the J'ouvert festival in Brooklyn in 2016 will be sentenced Friday.20-year-old Reginald Moise was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and weapons possession, for the shooting death of 22-year-old Tiarah Poyau.He was acquitted of the more serious charge of murder.Moise could face up to 15 years in prison.The J'ouvert celebration, a carnival celebrating Caribbean culture, precedes the annual West Indian Day Parade.----------