DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A man convicted in the killing of a young woman at the J'ouvert festival in Brooklyn in 2016 will be sentenced Friday.
20-year-old Reginald Moise was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide and weapons possession, for the shooting death of 22-year-old Tiarah Poyau.
He was acquitted of the more serious charge of murder.
Moise could face up to 15 years in prison.
The J'ouvert celebration, a carnival celebrating Caribbean culture, precedes the annual West Indian Day Parade.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Sentencing Friday for man convicted in fatal shooting at J'ouvert festival
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News