Man to be sentenced for killing, sexually assaulting 11-year-old neighbor in Keansburg

By Eyewitness News
KEANSBURG, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey man will be sentenced Friday for killing and sexually assaulting his 11-year-old neighbor in July 2017.

Andreas Erazo had initially claimed that he killed Abbiegail Smith after mistakenly believing she was an intruder in his apartment.

But he admitted that was false when he pleaded guilty in February to murder and aggravated sexual assault as part of a plea bargain with Monmouth County prosecutors.

Under the agreement, prosecutors will recommend a sentence of life in prison for the 20-year-old Erazo. He would have to serve over 63 years before being eligible for parole.

Abbiegail's body was found wrapped in a comforter on the roof of her building in Keansburg hours after her parents reported her missing.

Prosecutors have said Erazo attacked the girl and stabbed her inside his apartment.

