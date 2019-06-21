FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The man who was found guilty of murdering a former high school classmate and throwing her body off of a bridge in New Jersey will be sentenced on Friday.
Liam McAtasney, 21, faces mandatory life in prison with no chance of parole for his involvement in the murder of Sarah Stern.
Officials say McAtasney strangled Stern at her home in Neptune and then threw her body off a bridge in Belmar in 2016.
While the two had been friends, prosecutors say McAtasney had plotted to rob Stern of inheritance money.
Stern's unoccupied vehicle was found hours later on the Route 35 Bridge over the Shark River Inlet with the keys still in the ignition. Her body has never been found.
Authorities believe McAtasney dumped the body with the help of Preston Taylor, who was Stern's former prom date and McAtasney's roommate at the time.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Sentencing scheduled Friday for ex-classmate in murder of Sarah Stern
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News