Sentencing scheduled Friday for ex-classmate in murder of Sarah Stern

By Eyewitness News
FREEHOLD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The man who was found guilty of murdering a former high school classmate and throwing her body off of a bridge in New Jersey will be sentenced on Friday.

Liam McAtasney, 21, faces mandatory life in prison with no chance of parole for his involvement in the murder of Sarah Stern.

Officials say McAtasney strangled Stern at her home in Neptune and then threw her body off a bridge in Belmar in 2016.

While the two had been friends, prosecutors say McAtasney had plotted to rob Stern of inheritance money.

Stern's unoccupied vehicle was found hours later on the Route 35 Bridge over the Shark River Inlet with the keys still in the ignition. Her body has never been found.

Authorities believe McAtasney dumped the body with the help of Preston Taylor, who was Stern's former prom date and McAtasney's roommate at the time.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
freeholdneptunemonmouth countysentencingmurderstranglingmissing woman
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: 2 shot on Brooklyn street, including 11-year-old boy
Deli worker, about to be a dad, fatally stabbed outside bodega
NJ Health Department seeing increase in flesh-eating bacteria
Sami's Law: Murphy signs bill requiring more ID for rideshares
AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms move through NY area
Babysitter, 71, accused of sexually abusing 6-year-old girl in NJ
Woman sues ex-girlfriend over $500K winning lotto ticket
Show More
Teen found fatally shot in Staten Island murder mystery
NYC to limit circumstances when NYPD officers can enter schools
Metro-North changes after fire, wall collapse floods tracks
'7 On Your Side Investigates' a Hudson Valley towing fee war
PATH announces plan to increase capacity, reduce delays
More TOP STORIES News