Seoul mayor missing, his phone turned off, search underway

Rescuers arrive to search for missing Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, July 9, 2020.

SEOUL, South Korea -- Police say the mayor of South Korean capital Seoul is missing after leaving a verbal message that his daughter described as sounding like a will.

Police officers say they are looking for Mayor Park Won-soon at a small hill in Seoul's Sungbuk neighborhood where his mobile phone signal was last detected. They said Park's mobile phone was currently turned off. His daughter called police on Thursday afternoon and said her father left "a will-like'' message before leaving their home 4-5 hours earlier. Police say the daughter didn't explain the contents of the message.


An activist and human rights lawyer, Park became the city's first mayor to be voted into a third term last June. He was also a potential presidential candidate in 2022 polls.
