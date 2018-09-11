September 11, 2018: Ceremony in Lower Manhattan and the Reading of the Names of those Lost

New York --It is a somber day filled with tears and tributes as New York City and millions across the country mark the 17th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks. There were moments of silence, volunteer projects and a new monument to victims, after a year when two attacks demonstrated the enduring threat of terrorism in the nation's biggest city.
