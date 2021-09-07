NewsCopter7 reporter John Del Giorno recounts capturing 9/11 chaos from the air

By
NewsCopter7 reporter captured 9/11 chaos from the air

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On September 11, 2001, when the call came about a 'plane into the World Trade Center', Eyewitness News reporter John Del Giorno was cleared to fly NewsCopter7 directly towards the Twin Towers.

As he flew downtown, he and his pilot saw a second jetliner that was out of place, moving fast and abrupt.

Related: 'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day

As he looked back out his window through his camera monitor, he saw the second plane make an impact with the second tower.

That moment is when he knew this wasn't an accident.

Watch his never-before-heard story from the skies.

CLICK HERE for more Eyewitness News reflections, photos and stories marking the anniversary of 9/11
