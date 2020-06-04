Sergeant remains critical after hit and run in Bronx amid looting

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea says he visited that sergeant Wednesday night.
He was hit by a car earlier this week as looting and violence took over the Bronx.
Video of the crash was posted on social media.
NYPD Cop attacked in the Bronx. I guess the critics will now say he overreacted. NYPD Cops defend yourselves, you are alone! pic.twitter.com/424w5bZbC6— SBA (@SBANYPD) June 2, 2020
"You've seen the video. He was run over, still in critical care in the intensive care unit in a cowardly attack and recovering slowly," Shea said.
Shea says he also spoke to the lieutenant seen on video being hit in the back of the head with a brick during looting and violence in Manhattan.
He did not provide an update on that officer's condition.
